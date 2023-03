DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Over 6,000 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers are without power in and around Decatur not long before storms are expected to sweep across the area.

As of 5:43 p.m., 6,239 customers are without power, according to I&M’s power outage map.

I&M reported that the customers lost power around 5:20 p.m.

I&M has not reported what caused the outage, and it is not known when power will be restored to customers in the area.

