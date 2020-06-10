Over 5,500 without power in southeast Allen County

by: WANE Staff Reports

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Over 5,500 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power in southeast Allen County.

Many of the outages began around 4 p.m. today and it’s not clear when power could be restored to customers. According to I&M’s website they are still assessing the outages.

Majors outages in the area include nearly 2,000 customers around the U.S. 30 and I-469 interchange. Over 1,300 more I&M customers are experiencing outages in the area of E Tillman Rd and Adams Center Rd. Over 2,200 customers are experiencing outages near E Paulding Rd and Hessen Cassel Rd

