FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Power has been restored to those on Fort Wayne’s east side who were out of power Sunday morning.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map at 8:58 a.m. Sunday morning just over 4,500 in Fort Wayne’s east side were without power. I&M predicted that power would be restored by 1:30 p.m. but had power returned to customers by 9:46 a.m.

The reason for the outage is unknown at this time.

I&M outage map as of 8:58 a.m.

If you are without power I&M suggests reporting the outage on their website to get power restored as soon as possible.