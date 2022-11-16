FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers are without power across multiple areas of southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday evening.

According to the I&M outage map, there were 2,556 customers without power as of 6:59 p.m., with over half of the outages coming from the area of Broadway and Creighton Avenue.

The other area that had hundreds of customers without power was Indian Village near Bluffton and Engle roads.

It is not yet known what caused the power outage.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.