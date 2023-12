FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Power has been restored for over 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers in southeast Fort Wayne Tuesday evening, according to I&M’s outage map.

At 5:28 p.m., the outage map showed 2,006 I&M customers in the area just east of Weisser Park are without power due to an unspecified equipment issue.

The power outage started around 1:30 p.m., but power returned for those customers around 5:45 p.m., according to the outage map.