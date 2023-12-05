FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 39th annual Festival of Trees turned out to be the event’s biggest year in history as the fundraiser shattered its previous attendance record, according to Embassy Theatre.

Festival of Trees brought in 25,106 attendees this year, which broke the previous record set in 2019.

Embassy Theatre also announced the winners of the 2023 Festival of Trees:

Best DIY Craftmanship: Joy is the Way, sponsored by Titan Heating and Air, Inc. and decorated by Heather Zehr

Where's the Sleigh?, sponsored by BAE Systems and decorated by Gayle Sherman

Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All, sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana Inc. and decorated by Molly Faber & The ShopGoodwill Team

Where's Waldo Wonderland, sponsored by After Dark Nightclub and decorated by Scott Miller & Matthew Galloway

Spread Your Wings, sponsored by Momentum Wealth and decorated by Lindsay Noll – Noll Team Interiors

Season of Love, Tennis is my Favorite Season, sponsored by Poorman's Heating & Air and decorated by Cindy Friend Design

Festival attendees also had the opportunity to vote for their favorite trees through the People’s Choice Award: