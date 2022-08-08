INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020.

According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received.

Affected customers will receive notices in the mail regarding their refunds.

“A business can’t take away people’s payments for anticipated services and then just close their doors,” said Rokita. “They’ve got to either provide the promised services or return the customers’ money, and we will do everything possible to hold businesses accountable every single time this happens.”

Refunds not claimed within the allotted time will be sent to Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division, where the refunds will still be available through the branch’s usual unclaimed property claims procedure.