ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents are without power Wednesday night.

An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.

It is not yet clear what caused the outages, nor is it clear when power will be restored to those customers.