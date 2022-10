FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the first snow of the season welcomed itself to the area, so did the many hazards and problems that accompany it.

The result is that over 1,500 people in the Fort Wayne area are currently without power due to the weather conditions.

At 10:13 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power reported on its outage map that 1,979 people were without power in the Fort Wayne area.

It is not yet known when I&M will be able to restore power to those customers.