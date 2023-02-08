FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County.

The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper stopped a car for speeding just a few miles south of the Michigan state line.

While talking to the driver, the trooper saw a sealed package on the front seat labeled “RSO Cannabis Gummies.” When asked about the gummies, the driver responded that he had bought the gummies legally in Michigan. The trooper reminded him that marijuana products are illegal in Indiana.

A search of the car turned up more than eight pounds of marijuana and over seven pounds of packaged edible products, plus assorted paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as Matthew Scott Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, Indiana was arrested for the following offenses:

Dealing Marijuana, Level 5

Dealing Marijuana, Level 6,

Dealing Marijuana, A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, B Misdemeanor

Indiana State Police reminds residents that marijuana in any form (such as Cannabis/THC edibles, waxes, oils, vape cartridges, etc) is illegal to possess in the state of Indiana. It is also illegal to operate a motor vehicle while impaired with these drugs.