Outsider announces primary run vs. Gov. Holcomb

Brian Roth was in Fort Wayne today to discuss his plans to run in May’s GOP primary race for governor.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – You wouldn’t go to a restaurant with just one choice. Why is one choice on the ballot for governor any better?

Carmel businessman and Navy veteran Brian Roth was in Fort Wayne today to talk about his plans to be a second choice in May’s GOP primary.

His opponent? Popular incumbent governor Eric Holcomb.

“It is a long putt,” admits Roth.

“I’m not a great golfer, so I don’t make a lot of long putts. But, but I know one thing, Every time I have a long putt, you have to hit the ball. If you hit the ball, you have a chance. So we’re hitting the ball.”

Beyond offering a choice, Roth stresses that politics has crowded out much of the rest of life, such as family, church, education and business.

He says that as an outsider, he would change that political pressure – pledging to serve for only one term and donating his salary.

His first task is to collect 500 valid signatures from each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts before the February deadline.

You can learn more at brianroth.org.

Roth is a native of Upland, IN and a graduate of Eastbrook High School and Taylor University.

He was a classmate at both schools with WANE-15’s Dirk Rowley.