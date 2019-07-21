Outages throughout city leaving thousands without power

Over 4,000 customers are without power in northeast Fort Wayne. The bulk of the outages are happening around East State Boulevard between Beacon Street and and as far east as Lahmeyer Road. The outages also stretch as far north as Vance Avenue is some spots and as far south as Lake Avenue in others.

According to the Indiana-Michigan Power website, the outages are expected to be fixed by 11 tonight.

Nearly 600 more customers are also without power on the southwest side of the city. The outage centers around Ardmore Avenue and is effecting of the Elmhurst and Ardmore Knolls neighborhoods.

That area is also expected to have power back by 11 p.m., according to the Indiana-Michigan Power website.