FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, citizens concerned about the ongoing party barge proposal held a press conference across the river from the planned location north of downtown Fort Wayne.

The proposal has seen consistent backlash from residents close to the planned site as people worry over what will happen to flood plains and a stretch of the Rivergreenway trail in the area.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl, who oversees the district where the project would go, told WANE 15 Tuesday he plans to vote against the project when it is presented to City Council.

While there are a few other entities that would have to give approval before construction, in Jehl’s mind, the upcoming City Council vote is the last chance to stop the project.

“The real question is whether or not City Council will approve the rezoning to allow the party barge to operate at that location,” Jehl said. “Everything else is just other layers of red tape that exist.”

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission previously approved two hurdles for the project, with one of the approvals allowing for a rezoning of the area, and the other determining that the project falls in line with development plans for Allen County.

Droves of upset residents of the neighborhood, and those from outside the neighborhood, showed up on Thursday night to voice their displeasure, toting signs against the project.

“I would have one question for City Council as they ruminate on this and that is if you lived in any of these houses that we can see and that my neighbors and I live in… would you approve this?” said resident Jenny Nash.

The project is expected to be on the agenda for the next city council meeting, but it ultimately could be on the agenda in any of the coming weeks.