FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Dec. 19, 2008, an ice storm swept across northeast Indiana that left nearly everything enveloped in a sheet of ice and over 100,000 people without power for days.
In the immediate aftermath, a thick layer of ice could be seen on trees, buildings and power lines, which downed many trees and power lines in the area.
The storm left over 100,000 Allen County homes and businesses without power, forcing many to seek temporary shelters for a few days until crews restored power.
American Red Cross hosted one of many shelters in Fort Wayne at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, where people were offered cots, pillows, blankets and even free Fort Wayne Mad Ants tickets to pass the time.
Power Outages due to 2008 Ice Storm
Local YMCA locations and hotels also provided people with a place to stay or shower until power returned the area.
A few days after the ice storm passed through the area, the melting ice and snow caused slippery and flooded roads.