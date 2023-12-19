FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Dec. 19, 2008, an ice storm swept across northeast Indiana that left nearly everything enveloped in a sheet of ice and over 100,000 people without power for days.

In the immediate aftermath, a thick layer of ice could be seen on trees, buildings and power lines, which downed many trees and power lines in the area.

Ice completely covers a plant in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept across northeast Indiana Dec. 19, 2008.

Ice completely covers a plant in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept across northeast Indiana Dec. 19, 2008.

Ice completely covers a plant in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept across northeast Indiana Dec. 19, 2008.

Ice completely covers chain links in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept across northeast Indiana Dec. 19, 2008.

Ice completely covers plants in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept across northeast Indiana Dec. 19, 2008.

Ice completely covers a tree in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept across northeast Indiana Dec. 19, 2008.

The storm left over 100,000 Allen County homes and businesses without power, forcing many to seek temporary shelters for a few days until crews restored power.

American Red Cross hosted one of many shelters in Fort Wayne at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, where people were offered cots, pillows, blankets and even free Fort Wayne Mad Ants tickets to pass the time.

Power Outages due to 2008 Ice Storm

Local YMCA locations and hotels also provided people with a place to stay or shower until power returned the area.

A few days after the ice storm passed through the area, the melting ice and snow caused slippery and flooded roads.

Aftermath of 2008 Ice Storm