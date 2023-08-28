FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Aug. 28, 2008, a pivotal chapter of professional baseball in Fort Wayne came to a close as the Fort Wayne Wizards played at Memorial Stadium for the last time.

Following the 2008 season, both the Wizards and Memorial Stadium would become defunct titles as the team would change its name to the TinCaps and move to Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Wizards faced off against the South Bend Silver Hawks — now known as the South Bend Cubs — during the final game, and Woodburn native and volleyball Olympian Lloy Ball threw out the first pitch.

Jarrod Parker, a Norwell High School alumnus and first round MLB draft pick, also had a hand in the final game as a pitcher for the Silver Hawks, tossing five scoreless innings while adding seven strikeouts.

However, the Wizards and Memorial Stadium did not end their tenures on a high note as the Silver Hawks won the game 17-6.

Then-WANE 15 reporter Janice Allen spoke to many fans attending the final game who said they would miss Memorial Stadium and the Wizards.

“I just like the location. It’s close to home,” one fan said.

Memorial Stadium would eventually be torn down in 2009, leaving behind only memorabilia and memories of the stadium and nickname that brought professional baseball back to Fort Wayne in 1993.