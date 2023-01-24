WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with “serious” injuries.

At approximately 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township.

According to the OSHP, 53-year-old Donald R. Williams of Auburn, Indiana, was driving a semitruck westbound on U.S. 6 as 74-year-old Tracy A. Moog of Bryan, Ohio, drove southbound on County Road 12C toward U.S. 6.

Authorities said Moog entered the intersection and struck the trailer of the semitruck.

The OSHP said Williams did not suffer any injuries in the crash, but Moog and his passenger, 74-year-old Connie J. Moog, were both taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries.

The OSHP also said failure to wear seat belts was a contributing factor in the crash.