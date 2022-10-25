*UPDATE: The dateline has been changed after initially saying Defiance County.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon.

The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio.

According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was traveling eastbound on County Road 72 and entered the intersection of state Route 637 while Thomas Snell was traveling southbound in a semitruck on state Route 637 when Snell struck Egia at the intersection.

After the collision, Snell’s semitruck overturned and spilled the load of scrap steel it was carrying, and the semitruck eventually caught fire, the OSHP said.

The OHSP said Snell suffered serious burns as a result and was flown to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio, while Egia suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital in Defiance.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts during the crash, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.