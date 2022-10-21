DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15.

Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine when Shonk attempted to pass LaFontaine, according to the OSHP.

The OSHP says when Shonk attempted to pass the other vehicle, Shonk was struck head-on by June Pearly, who was traveling northwest on state Route 15.

Shonk suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio, and Pearly was taken to a hospital in Bryan, Ohio, for minor injuries. A passenger in Shonk’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The OSHP says everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.