DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15.

According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob was traveling northbound on Mulligan’s Bluff Road and reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at state Route 15.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Joshua M. West was traveling southeast on state Route 15 and struck Jacob in the intersection.

A 13-year-old juvenile was in Jacob’s vehicle during the crash, and first responders had the juvenile taken by Mercy Health Life Flight to a hospital in Toledo.

Jacob and West were both taken to a hospital in Defiance, but authorities did not provide specific details regarding the conditions of the three people involved in the crash.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Ney-Washington Township Fire and EMS assisted the OSHP in the crash.