WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left one person with “serious” injuries Tuesday.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., a semitruck was heading east on U.S. 20A when the semitruck crashed into the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. 20A and County Road 21 North.

According to OSHP, the driver of the pickup truck was also traveling east on U.S. 20A before slowing down to make a turn onto County Road 21 North.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries in the crash, and a passenger was taken to a hospital in Toledo with “serious” injuries, according to OSHP.

The semitruck driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

Both the passenger and the driver of the pickup truck were not wearing seat belts during the crash, according to OSHP.