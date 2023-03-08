WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash that happened in Williams County on Tuesday that left one person dead.

According to OSHP, 86-year-old William L. Goddard was driving northbound on County Road 12 in a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette when he reportedly failed to yield to a stop sign at County Road G as a semitruck driven by 38-year-old Neil McGill was heading westbound on County Road G.

As a result, OSHP said the semitruck struck Goddard’s vehicle in the intersection.

Authorities transported Goddard to Bryan Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to OSHP.

OSHP said medical personnel treated McGill at the scene but did not describe the severity of his injuries.