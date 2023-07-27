FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was no ordinary personal tragedy dealt with in Allen Superior Court Thursday.

Thomas P. Tippmann Jr. had to relive the night of Feb. 5, 2022 as he pleaded guilty to causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The off-road vehicle Tippmann was driving tipped over, crushing his wife, Suzanne. He was 51 at the time, his wife, 50.

By all accounts, the pair was devoted to each other and their children.

Tippmann’s plea calls for up to a maximum of five years. A Level 4 felony conviction carries a sentence of between two and 12 years.

Tippmann, a local businessman, was scheduled to go in front of a jury in September, according to his attorney. The deputy prosecutor addressed Tippmann- whose blood alcohol content at .15% was nearly twice the legal limit allowed by the state- and asked him to repeat that he was impaired at the time.

The fatal accident was investigated by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Around 12:30 a.m. Tippmann was driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle with three passengers on a frozen pond on private property near the 8600 block of Flutter Road.

As Tippmann maneuvered the vehicle on a sharp turn, the vehicle flipped and threw his wife off, pinning her underneath, reports stated.

By taking a plea deal that must be accepted by a judge – in this case Allen Superior Court Fran Gull – Tippmann waives his right to a jury trial or an appeal. Currently, Tippmann is out on bond.

His attorney said a new state law passed this year would allow Tippman to service his sentence on home detention or other alternative sentencing measures, meaning he could avoid prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m.