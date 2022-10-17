FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them.

Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th.

Orkin ranked each city by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022.

Both residential and commercial treatments were included in the ranking.

“Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. “Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Orkin says in order to reduce the risk of a rodent infestation, homeowners should store away food, declutter, maintain landscaping, inspect both inside and outside of the home and look for possible entry points.