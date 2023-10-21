FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all astronomy-lovers! The Orionid meteor shower will happen today, October 21. This is an excellent time to catch a glimpse at a shooting star or two, as our skies will be clearing out overnight tonight.

Even though a round of showers will be pushing through during the early evening hours, our skies will clear out just in time for us to catch a glimpse at the phenomena.

The best time to catch the peak of the meteor shower will be just before dawn on Sunday morning. While it does call for an early morning, it will be worth the wait!

The key to seeing the meteor shower is to just be patient and wait for the meteors to pass. There’s no need to look in any certain direction to see the passing meteors, your eye will catch it if it passes!

There will be approximately 5-15 meteors passing per hour through our sky in northeast Indiana and northwestern Ohio. You’ll want to be as far away from city lights as you can get in order to see the most meteors in the sky. Light pollution from the city may be too bright to see smaller passing meteors.

According to meteor shower expert Tony Rice, the Orionid meteor shower is created from fragments of Halley’s Comet.