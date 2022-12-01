FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In an effort to end pet homelessness, a national organization is partnering with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) to offer reduced adoption fees starting Thursday.

BISSELL Pet Foundation started its “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” Thursday, and it will continue until Dec. 11.

During that time, FWACC will offer fee-waived adoptions for cats and $25 adoption fees for dogs ages 6 months and older at its main shelter on Hillegas Road, as well as at all offsite cat adoption locations.

The offsite locations include The Black Forrest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus Stores and all three PetSmart locations in Fort Wayne.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is in constant communication with our shelter partners across the country, and they are struggling with unprecedented increases in owner surrenders and longer stays for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s event will also be hosted by more than 275 shelters spanning 43 states.

The event began in 2016.