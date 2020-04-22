Organization goes virtual for inaugural cancer Ribbon Walk

Top Stories

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is set to hold a virtual walk to raise money for community cancer patients.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is converting its inaugural Ribbon Walk to a virtual experience because of COVID-19. 

The money raised through the event will help people in the community with cancer. 

Cancer Services said their goal is to raise $80,000, which will help about 5,000 people in Northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.

There are multiple ways to participate:

  1. Register individually, create a team or join a team at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2020. Walkers who register and raise at least $35 by May 1 receive a commemorative  Ribbon Walk t-shirt.
  2. Once registered, begin fundraising to help local people with cancer. Get family and friends involved either by joining the team or donating to your fundraising goal.
  3. On May 9, join us for a virtual kick-off celebration at 9 a.m. and then create your own walking challenge whether you walk on a treadmill or around the block.  Use #CSNIRibbonWalk and let us know who you are honoring. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss