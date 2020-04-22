Organization goes virtual for inaugural cancer Ribbon Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is converting its inaugural Ribbon Walk to a virtual experience because of COVID-19.
The money raised through the event will help people in the community with cancer.
Cancer Services said their goal is to raise $80,000, which will help about 5,000 people in Northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.
There are multiple ways to participate:
- Register individually, create a team or join a team at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2020. Walkers who register and raise at least $35 by May 1 receive a commemorative Ribbon Walk t-shirt.
- Once registered, begin fundraising to help local people with cancer. Get family and friends involved either by joining the team or donating to your fundraising goal.
- On May 9, join us for a virtual kick-off celebration at 9 a.m. and then create your own walking challenge whether you walk on a treadmill or around the block. Use #CSNIRibbonWalk and let us know who you are honoring.