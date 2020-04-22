Organization goes virtual for inaugural cancer Ribbon Walk

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is set to hold a virtual walk to raise money for community cancer patients.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is converting its inaugural Ribbon Walk to a virtual experience because of COVID-19.

The money raised through the event will help people in the community with cancer.

Cancer Services said their goal is to raise $80,000, which will help about 5,000 people in Northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.

There are multiple ways to participate: