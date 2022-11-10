VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — In a move that would make the Hill Valley Preservation Society proud, Historic Main Street Van Wert will begin a campaign to restore a clock tower in Van Wert that has been around for over 100 years.

The project is part of the “Forward Van Wert” initiative that aims to revitalize historic buildings in downtown Van Wert.

The Van Wert National Bank clock was built around 1917 and moved to its current location around 1923.

The clock does not work, but instead of a lightning strike being the culprit, a fire damaged the clock and caused some of the wiring to melt.

Joe Dray, executive director of Historic Main Street Van Wert, said the clock also requires parts that are no longer manufactured, which means the pieces will need to be fabricated from scratch.

“There’s a lot of internal work that needs to be done,” Dray said.

Another historic aspect of the clock is that it was made by the McClintock-Loomis company, and Dray believes it may be one of the last clocks the company made.

“By our estimates, if it was built back in 1917, that’s the year that company went out of business and just went to the McClintock Clock Company, so we may have a very unique piece of history here by being one of the last McClintock-Loomis clocks ever made,” Dray said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $100,000, with $80,000 being used for restoration and $20,000 set aside for future maintenance and repairs.