STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday afternoon Fort Wayne and Steuben County Indiana State Troopers (ISP) responded to a 911 call reporting a pedestrian had been struck on Indiana Toll Road.

A preliminary investigation of the scene found that Micheal Shaw, 45, of Portland, Oregon had been driving a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer and had pulled over heading eastbound, near mile marker 142, due to a developing mechanical issue.

Shaw exited his truck, raising the hood to assess the damage, then entered the right lane of travel for an unknown reason, not noticing an oncoming semi. Shaw was then struck in the roadway by the semi. Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene according to Indiana State Police.

The driver of the semi, Princ Blakaj, 30, of Bronx, New York immediately pulled over to assist Shaw. Blakaj remained at the scene and cooperated with ISP as the investigation continued.

Blakaj was not injured in the crash but was transported to a local area hospital for a chemical blood test which is required by Indiana law. Those test results are pending at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, upon conclusion it will be determined whether any charges will be made.