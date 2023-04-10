FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Public opposition to a new apartment complex set for 1.87 acres at the corner of Lake Avenue and Reed Road continued at Monday night’s Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing meeting.

In front of a full house, a representative of the project revealed that due to negative feedback on the project, they were scaling back the total units in the complex from 40 to 32.

However, that didn’t impress the upset residents that packed Citizens Square as a stream of negative comments was given.

The Plan Commission still has to give a recommendation, and then City Council will take a look at whether the developer can rezone the area for multifamily housing, R3, from R1, single-family homes.