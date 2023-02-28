FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Despite not even being part of Fort Wayne City Council’s latest agenda, opponents of a recent party barge proposal attended the City Council meeting Tuesday with plans to discuss the proposal.

Those who plan to speak on the proposal will not be able to discuss it until the opportunity for public comment toward the end of the meeting.

The proposal, which would include a 4,400-square-foot restaurant, a boathouse and a dock along the St. Joseph River, has drawn the ire of local residents for multiple reasons.

Some of the complaints have mentioned environmental factors, light pollution and safety concerns.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission still needs to approve the rezoning of an undeveloped lot of land at 3501 Parnell Ave. near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue Extended and Parnell Avenue.