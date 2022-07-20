FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lighthouse announced on Wednesday in a press release that Opioid Rescue Kits stocked with Narcan have been placed outside three buildings throughout Fort Wayne.

The Lighthouse partnered with Governor Holcomb’s office and OverdoseLifeline.org to introduce the kits to the community.

The following locations have the Opioid Rescue Kits:

3221 McCormick Avenue, 46803

2021 Hobson Road, 46805

3000 E State Boulevard, 46805

The kits are for emergency overdoses. Anyone can come use a kit in an emergency situation. The kits are mounted on the outside of each Lighthouse facility for easy access for the community.

Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in an overdose situation. When sprayed into the nose, it works within five minutes to reverse the effects of opioids.

The Lighthouse is a faith-based addiction program that provides services for addicts, including counseling, community re-integration, and transitional living. For more information about The Lighthouse, visit www.biblicalliferecoverycenter.com.