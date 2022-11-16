FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a nationwide decline in drug overdose deaths from April to June of this year.

In Allen County, however, experts say numbers are going in the opposite direction.

Nate Moellering, Executive Vice President of Allendale Treatment and Fort Wayne Recovery, says Allen County had 173 overdose deaths last year. This year, he says the number is already close to hitting 200.

Moellering believes there is an uptick in Indiana and Allen County because Indiana’s response was a little slower than other states who were hit harder. He says the state is working to catch up with declining overdose death efforts, but it’s taking time.

“I recently heard a statistic where somebody said that Indiana is number one in the country per capita in Narcan distribution, and Narcan is the drug that reverses an opioid overdose, so that is huge,” Moellinger said. “We are seeing a huge uptick in people being revived even without calling emergency services.”

Moellering says it’s important that Narcan continues to be distributed in Allen County in order to combat the increase in opioid deaths.

“The important thing about Narcan is that it can’t hurt you, it only impacts you if you’re having an opioid overdose and it is vital; it’s life saving,” Moellinger said.

He also mentioned the need for more funding, awareness and prevention programs as well. He believes Fort Wayne is doing a good job at implementing programs but would like to see more.

“I would like to see more coming from our officials as far as speaking out and potentially introducing legislation to try to combat this issue,” Moellinger said.