Operation Mayflower in Kosciusko Co. arrests 19 on drug related charges, 10 outstanding arrests warrants

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After several months of covert surveillance and undercover operations, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and officers from law enforcement agencies throughout the county arrested multiple individuals on drug related charges during the overnight hours of Wednesday and Thursday. There are 10 outstanding arrest warrants.

The following people were arrested:

Ryan Baldwin- Possession Narcotic Drug, Level 6 felony; Possession Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor; Bond $5,250.

Alaina Yeazel – Dealing methamphetamine level 3 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine level 5 felony, Possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony, Possession Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor; Bond $20,250

Tarah Prater – Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony, Possession paraphernalia enhancement Class A Misdemeanor, Bond: $5,250

Daniel Holbrook – Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felony, a level 4 felony. Bond: $15,250

Shawn Prater – Possession of methamphetamine level 6 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine Enhancing circumstances, Bond $10,250.

Jayme Staner – Possession Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, Possession Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Darrin Teeple – Dealing Methamphetamine, level 3 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony, Bond: $20,250

Aaron Brubaker – Possession of a methamphetamine, Level 6 felony, Possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony. Bond: $5,250

Arvida Clark – Possession Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, Possession Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Leisa Ann Bowling – Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony, Visiting a common nuisance, Class C Misdemeanor Bond $5,250.

Darrin Diaz- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony; Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor; Bond $5,250.

Kellie King – Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony, Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony, Bond $5,250.

Bret Allen Bailey – Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony, Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor; Possession Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Bond $5,250.

Marry Meadows – Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony, Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor; Possession Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Bond $5,250.

Samantha McGinnis – Possession of a narcotic drug, level 6 felony, Bond: $5,250

Ty Wayne Marshal Brown – Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 felony, Possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony; Bond $5,250.

Cameran Carver – Possession Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession Paraphernalia Class C Misdemeanor

Cassondra Hilty – Possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; Bond: $5,250

Roy Lee Allen – Possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; Possession Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, Possession Paraphernalia Class C Misdemeanor Bond: $5,250.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said warrants have been issued for the following people:

Ashly Bevelhimer – Dealing methamphetamine, level 3 felony; Possession methamphetamine Level 5 felony Bond: $20250.

Carlton Harwood – Dealing Methamphetamine, level 2 felony, Possession of a methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; Bond: $25750.

Richard Larrison – Possession methamphetamine, Level 3 felony: Bond: $20,250

Jeffrey Konkle – Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony; Possession of a Narcotic Drug, level 6 felony, Bond $10,250

Eric Swick – Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 felony, Bond: $5,250, Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony Possession of a Narcotic Drug, level 6 felony, Bond: $10250

Wayne Weaver – Dealing methamphetamine level 3 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine level 5 felony, No Bond

Bradley Wine – Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony; Possession of a narcotic drug, level 5 felony Possession Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor, Bond: $10,250

Jesse Lemaster – Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony, Possession Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor. Bond $5,250

Whitney Carol Miller – Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony, Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor. Bond: $5,250.

Jacob Yeazel – Dealing methamphetamine level 3 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine level 5 felony, Possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony, Possession Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor; Bond $20250.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals is asked to notify police or contact the NET 43 tip line at NET43@kcgov.com or by telephone at 574-372-2494.

Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw, Winona Lake, Pierceton and Mentone Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the press release said.

If you have information on suspicious drug activity, drug trafficking or drug suspects, contact NET43 at NET43@kcgov.com or by telephone at 574-372-2494.