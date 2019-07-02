‘Operation Dry Water’ to target drunk boaters from July 5-7

(WANE) Indiana Conservation Officers will once again be taking part in a national campaign known as “Operation Dry Water” to target boaters who are under the influence. Targeted enforcement is scheduled for July 5-7.

Officers will be on the lookout for impaired boaters with increased patrols.

“Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time,” said Lt. Kenton Turner, Indiana boating law administrator. “Every year, we see boating accidents and tragedies that could have been avoided, had alcohol or drug use not been a factor.”

Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water, and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Indiana it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level of .08 or higher, the same as for land vehicles.