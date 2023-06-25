PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Eight law enforcement agencies in North Central Indiana teamed up to enforce traffic laws and help stop the flow of illegal narcotics.

Officers from the Indiana State Police, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Kokomo Police Department, Logansport Police Department, and Galveston Police Department utilized marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, and Fulton Counties,

The unannounced three-day patrol was named “Operation Blue Wave.” The press release states that U.S 31 was selected because of its heavy use for motorists to get through northern Indiana.

The report states that from June 20 through June 22, there were 54 criminal arrests on 174 mostly drug-related charges.

Twenty-seven of the charges were felonies. Officers also issued 60 traffic citations and 215 written warnings. There was also one driving while impaired arrest.

During the three days, officers located cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana food, MDMA, THC oil, ketamine, prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia.

Citizens are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agencies with information about the possession, distribution, or sale of illegal narcotics. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the Indiana State Police Drug and Gang Hotline at 1-800-453-4756.