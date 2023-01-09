A Handel’s Ice Cream store is expected to open inside this strip mall located off Illinois Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s been named “the #1 ice cream on the planet,” by National Geographic and soon you’ll be able to see why. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded in Youngstown, Ohio in the 1940’s and now has stores elsewhere in Ohio, Indiana and a handful of other states.

The Handel’s website indicates a store will be ‘opening soon,’ at 4916 Illinois Road, just west of Target in a strip mall where a Penn Station is located.

WANE 15 has reached out to Handel’s to nail down a specific date, but so far no luck.

Handel’s has dozens of ice cream flavors, as well as vegan/sorbets, sherbets, ices and fat free/no sugar ice creams.

Ice cream flavors run the gamut from Heavenly Hash and Horchata to Tiger Stripes and Twixter.