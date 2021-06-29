‘Opening Day part 2’: TinCaps return to full capacity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since September 2019, Parkview Field will be open at full capacity starting Tuesday night.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps will play without crowd restrictions for the remainder of the 2021 season after the ballpark continues to scale back its COVID-19 protocols.

It’s been awhile.

“I did the math this morning. It’s been 667 days since we’ve been able to offer every single seat for a TinCaps game” said Michael Limmer, the TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions. “It’s something that we’re looking forward to. It’s almost like we’re having an opening day part two.”

Limmer said that preparing for full capacity is actually easier to prepare for than preparing for games with restrictions. The only restrictions still in place is that the stadium is cashless and some of the food is still wrapped.

“The restrictions come with a lot more guidelines and trying to make sure that this tickets are taken care of having a season ticket holders around because we can’t give them their specific seats,” said Limmer. “So, being at full capacity is a lot more normal.”

However, hosting more fans means the TinCaps are also looking for more employees. Available positions include working in concessions, cleaning, and more.

“This first homestand, it’s one of those tests because we have 12 games over 13 days,” said Limmer. “So, just making sure logistically we can keep people staffed and make sure that every spot that we need to have a person in it.”

Anyone interested in applying can do so at TinCapsJobs.com.

Limmer said that the season being canceled last year and being at limited capacity up until Tuesday this year has had a significant financial impact on the ballpark.

“We’re actually trying to do an awareness campaign. There was a lot of venues… that were included in COVID relief at the Washington DC level and minor league baseball, even though we are an entertainment venue and facility we weren’t included in that,” said Limmer.

“There’s actually a bill in Congress in the Senate right now, that is trying to include all those minor league baseball teams in that have already approved an existing funding support so we are actually trying now to get the word out,” Limmer added.

Limmer said the campaign encourages fans to email Congressman Jim Banks, asking him to support the TinCaps and other minor league organizations across Indiana.

In addition to full capacity, Parkview will also host fireworks on Saturday nights, six additional Friday fireworks dates, Peanut Allergy Awareness Nights and Theme Nights on Fridays.

The schedule for these events is

Fireworks Nights

Saturday, June 12 vs. Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

Friday, July 2 vs. Great Lakes Loons (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, July 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:35 p.m.)

Sunday, July 4 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:05 p.m.)

Friday, July 9 vs. Lake County Captains (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, July 10 vs. Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

Friday, July 23 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, July 24 vs. Dayton Dragons (6:35 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 13 vs. South Bend Cubs (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. South Bend Cubs (6:35 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 28 vs. Dayton Dragons (6:35 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (6:35 p.m.)

Theme Nights

Friday, July 9 – ’90s Night

Friday, July 23 – Summer Games Night

Friday, Aug. 13 – Country Music Night

Friday, Aug. 27 – ’80s Night

Peanut Allergy Awareness Nights–

Tuesday, July 20 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)

On Tuesday, the TinCaps host Great Lakes at 7:05. Limmer said he does not expect to see a sold out crowd at the game.

“Even though we go to full capacity, we still are battling all the things that normal a normal Tuesday night would bring,” said Limmer. “So, it’s nice to be able to have the tickets to be able to sell.”

You can buy tickets online, by calling (260) 482-6400, or at the ticket office at Parkview Field.