FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the one day a year you can take to Fort Wayne’s streets and enjoy the outdoors, without having to worry about traffic. Open Streets is right around the corner.

The annual event is set for Sunday, August 7th. Pontiac Street to Promenade Park will be closed for the event. It goes from 12-4 p.m.

This is the 5th year for the event and includes the return of the Bike Parade. The parade kicks off the event at noon. Winners will be selected for best decorations. Over 100 activities, booths, and vendors will be set up.

The event is free to attend. Click here to learn more.