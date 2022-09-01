FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Drug Enforcement Agency sent out a warning of new, colorful pills laced with fentanyl called “rainbow fentanyl.”

Captain Kevin Hunter, the head of Fort Wayne Police’s Vice and Narcotics division, told WANE 15 that they haven’t seen these pills in Fort Wayne yet, but he believes it’s only a matter of time before they’re here.

“I’ve been telling people that there is no safe drug out on the street now,” Captain Hunter said.

Rainbow fentanyl resembles candy because of the colors. It makes experts like Tommy Streeter from Fort Wayne Recovery worry that kids could be targeted.

“It’s not to say that they’re specifically targeting children, but when you compare it to the tobacco companies who, you know, they’re creating vapes that are flavored — cotton candy flavored vapes and fruity flavored vapes — of course, those tobacco companies are going to say ‘No, we’re not targeting children.’ The concern is a child is much more likely to buy a vape that’s cotton candy flavored as opposed to one that’s menthol flavored. The same idea goes here. If they see these pills that literally look like candy, they’re just more likely to gravitate toward those as opposed to something else,” Streeter said.

Streeter is the community outreach director for Fort Wayne Recovery. He sees and works with people every day who are battling addiction. He also knows first-hand what the drug can do, because he personally experienced fentanyl before entering recovery.

He knows how strong of a drug it is.

“That alone is scary,” he said. “Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine. So, anyone who’s taken morphine after they’ve had a surgery or something like that, they know what that feels like. So, just imagining a child or even an 18-year-old, a grown man, whoever – a grown woman – taking something that’s 100 times stronger than that? It’s insane.”

Streeter recommends parents have tough conversations with their kids about not taking anything unless they are absolutely certain of what they’re putting in their body.

He said parents should also look out for when their child isn’t acting like their regular self. If they’re always tired, lacking motivation, not performing well in school, or have smaller pupils, that could be a sign of drug use.

The problem that both Streeter and Captain Hunter are seeing is that fentanyl is being laced into almost everything out there these days.

Streeter added that the big problem is that the people lacing it into drugs aren’t chemists. So one pill could have barley any, and another pill could have way more than a lethal dose.

Just two milligrams, which compares to two to three grains of salt, can be a lethal dose of fentanyl.