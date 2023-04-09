STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Shots were fired Saturday night in Millgrove Township after “threats of physical harm” were made in a neighborhood argument according to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Department.

Per the release, deputies responded to the 6900 block of West CR 490 N after a report of a fight involving shots fired was made around 7:00 p.m.. When deputies arrived, they were directed to a man on the scene. Witnesses said the man, 53-year-old Mark Linsday Handshoe, was involved in the fight and was armed. Immediately, deputies disarmed Handshoe.

After multiple interviews, detectives found out that an “ongoing neighborhood dispute” led to physical threats. When those threats were made, the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office said Handshoe obtained a gun and fired it multiple times at the other people involved.

Detectives came up with a probable cause to arrest Handshoe for the following:

Two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony)

Two counts of pointing a loaded firearm (Level 6 felony)

Two counts of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony)

Currently, Handshoe is being held at the Steuben County Jail without bond.

According to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office minor injuries were reported, but no injuries were sustained. Those who were injured at the scene refused medical attention.