FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday, June 13, marks the one year anniversary of a derecho slamming parts of Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

The Fort Wayne International Airport recorded a record-setting wind gust of 98 mph, which meant the straight-line wins that formed the derecho equaled the strength of a category two hurricane.

The storm hit on a Monday night and immediately knocked power out for tens of thousands of customers. There was street flooding and numerous trees and power poles that snapped or came down all together.

Downed trees in a Fort Wayne neighborhood

According to Indiana Michigan Power, 41,000 of their customers throughout their coverage area were affected, and it took until 5:30 of June 17, 2022 — nearly four days later — to restore power for 99% of customers.

It took approximately 1,200 I&M and mutual assistance linemen and forestry crews to repair or replace 67 damages transformers, 356 broken or damaged poles, and 715 spans of wire that came down.

To make matters worse, crews were working in intense heat in the following days as temperatures climbed up into the upper 90’s. It created a safety hazard on top of a job that is already considered dangerous.

“Anything that we do, safety is always the top priority,” I&M Communications Specialist Michael Bianski told WANE 15. “It’s a dangerous job. You’re working with live power lines. You’re working in the elements. You’re working around broken and damaged trees that can still drop limbs.”

“It got pretty hot and the sun was beating down. We didn’t have a lot of cloud cover. So, as you’re working through days like that, crews often have to take a little more frequent breaks.”

A shot of power poles that came down on Illinois Road in Fort Wayne after a derecho hit in June of 2022.

Bianski added that those workers were in full length, fire-retardant gear to protect themselves, making the heat even more difficult to work in.

Many of the I&M employees and out-of-staters who came to help in the Waynedale area would cool off and grab a bite at the Waynedale Cafe.

Of course, that wasn’t until their power came back on and they were finally able to get food delivered.

Owners Jonathan and Brisa Agudo told WANE 15 in the days following the derecho that they had to throw away all of their fresh ingredients when they lost power. It left their kitchen with empty fridges and freezers.

WANE 15 caught up with them a year later. They looked back on the immediate panic they felt, followed by a sense of community as residents came in to help them make up for lost profits.

“They knew we needed the support right after, right away. A lot of them were also without power, so they also needed to eat. So, it was just mutual, just the love, taking care of each other, the concern. We were able to help each other out,” Jonathan Agudo explained.

Across Bluffton road, some of the most extensive damage from the storm could be found.

Just south of Interlaken Lane along Bluffton and one block over on Maywood Circle, massive trees could be seen, but many homes couldn’t.

A hangar at the Fort Wayne International Airport was damaged from wind gusts during a derecho that hit in June of 2022.

Numerous trees came down on houses and cars, crushing everything in their landing zones.

At the time, many people who live on Maywood Circle would tell WANE 15 crew members that it looked like a tornado came ripping right down there street.

Jennifer Littleford had three big trees come crashing into her home, damaging her roof and allowing water from the rain to come in. Her husband was in the hallway when a tree hit. Because of the darkness, they weren’t sure what it was.

“We’re just blessed that God protected us as people, like I said, my husband was in the hallway, and that we have my parents live nearby and they were able to take us in, and that nobody was injured on this street,” she said.

While the Littlefords were able to move back into their house months later in October of 2022, some homes on Maywood Circle remain condemned 365 days later.

Chuck Wirick lives across the street from one of them. He felt fortunate at the time of the derecho because he had recently removed large trees from his yard just months prior in an effort to make upgrades to his home.

An uprooted tree in a Waynedale neighborhood on June 15, 2022.

Wirick said he dodged a bullet with tree damage, but he still had to go out and buy a generator to power the essentials in his home.

“I always told myself I was going to, and it became a necessity,” Wirick said.

Since that day, Wirick still finds the view of Maywood Circle as odd when he turns onto his street. A view once filled with tall trees and leaves that filled the sky now seems empty.

On top of that, he said that the traffic noise from Bluffton Road is much louder without the trees.

Incredibly, no one was injured on Maywood Circle, but that wasn’t the case on the northern end of Waynedale.

The derecho was blamed in the death of Janet Howell, 89, who was at her home on Mason Drive. Howel’s daughter told WANE 15 in the days following that a window shattered in her mom’s room and she was cut by the glass.

Unfortunately, it took an ambulance quite some time to get to them because there were so many large trees blocking roads.

Further west, Fox Island County Park took a major hit that forced the county to close the park. A year later, it has yet to reopen and doesn’t have a set date to do so in sight.

Park and Education Manager Natalie Haley previously told WANE 15 that more than a 1,000 trees came down and were blocking the trails, and that didn’t include the countless other downed trees.

Debris cleanup continues after the derecho came through Fort Wayne in June of 2022.

After months of finding contractors and getting those trees removed, which is still ongoing according to Haley, volunteers recently helped meet the goal of planting 7,100 new trees at the park.

As more trees are logged, the park is also working with volunteers to clean up and renovate areas that need it, Haley said.

In the fall, they will be spreading native rye grass on exposed soils to hold the soil structure in place. According to Haley, that process is needed in the areas that received the most damage from trees falling.

Haley listed numerous projects around the park that are currently happening or coming soon, but did not share any potential reopening dates.

