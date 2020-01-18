Closings and Delays
One taken to hospital after vehicle, box truck crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was taken to the hospital after a car crash on the edge of downtown Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of E. Washington Blvd. and Clay St. after a vehicle and box truck collided.

The vehicle ended up taking down a pole with traffic signals. It also caused minimal damage to the Oak Street Health building.

First responders on scene confirmed to WANE 15 that a person was taken to the hospital, although their condition is not yet known. No other injuries were reported.

