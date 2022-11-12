FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Friday night. Crews found heavy smoke and a fire coming from the the second floor of the apartment building.

At 641 Tennessee Avenue, fire crews found one person inside the fire and rescued them out of the apartment. That person was transported to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

FWFD were able to extinguish the fire in less than 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.