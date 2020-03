FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was injured in a shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Shadybrook Drive, just south of the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and New Haven Avenue, around 8:45 p.m.

Dispatchers confirm that the victim is in serious condition.

WANE 15 is sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.