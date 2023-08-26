CHOCTAW, Ok. (WANE) — One person is dead after a shooting broke out late Friday night at a high school football game.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. after reports of shots being fired at the Choctaw High School and Del City High School football game. It is believed that an argument took place between two males which led to the shooting. Two guns and eight rounds were recovered from the scene and a description of a tall black male wearing red sweatpants is being given as a person of interest.

Multiple video broadcasts from the game showed players and fans running away from the Del City side of the stadium after at least two gunshots.

According to investigators a Del City officer fired his weapon at the scene. The Del City police Chief Loyd Berger said that two of his officers were at the game to help with security. The chief could not confirm that the officer shot anybody, just that he fired his weapon.

It was confirmed early Saturday morning that one 16-year-old male was dead with another male, 42, shot in the chest and currently in the ICU in stable condition. The 16-year-old was not a member of either high school.

Other victims were treated for their injuries and released early Saturday morning. Earlier reports from Police Chief Kelly Marshall stated there were a total of 4 victims with gunshot wounds.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigator of the officer-involved shooting working alongside the Choctaw Police Police Department.

No suspects are in custody at this time.