Motorcyclist critical following crash on Spring Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was critically hurt following a crash in northwest Fort Wayne Monday.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue on reports of a crash around 7:15 p.m. between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

At the scene officers found a male that had been driving the motorcycle lying in the intersection. Paramedics transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Spring Street and the vehicle was traveling westbound. The vehicle then attempted to turn south onto Rumsey Avenue and didn’t yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators and he did not report any injuries in the crash. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, after they were reportedly told by the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.