FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two moms who overdosed on opiates while driving kids home from a TinCaps game this summer will spend no time behind bars thanks to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors.

Marquita L. Muff pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of neglect of a dependent.

In return, she was given a suspended sentence of one year and 183 days, according to court records.

Jennifer Deutsch and Marquita Muff

Muff, then 38, was found unconscious outside a vehicle along with then 37-year Jennifer R. Deutsch in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts at the corner of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on May 20.

By the time police arrived, Deutsch was not breathing and Muff had small pupils and pale skin, according to court documents.

Nearby, officers found a woman standing with Deutsch’s 8-year-old child and Muff’s 12-year-old child. The woman told police she had walked up to the car and found the children standing over the unconscious women.

Paramedics and officers gave both women numerous doses of Narcan. Deutsch awoke 13 minutes later after being given doses into her nose and intravenously, court documents said, while it took Muff about 25 minutes to regain consciousness.

Deutsch later told police they were at that evening’s TinCaps game and were on their way home when they pulled into the auto parts store lot.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded semiautomatic handgun in a purse in the backseat where the children had been sitting as well as a pipe with burnt residue, according to court documents.

Deutsch eventually pleaded guilty to a count of neglect of a dependent this past November as part of a deal where prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia they had filed against her.

She received a two-year suspended sentence.

Muff’s sentence calls for her to serve her time on probation, according to court documents, and a no contact order keeping her away from her child was lifted.