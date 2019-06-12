One of The Landing’s first tenants moves in

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined The Model Group for a tour of one of the new residential units at The Landing, Wednesday.

One of the first tenants of the residential component of the redevelopment project, Caleb Young, moved in.

“I’ve got my keys to my new apartment here at the landing,” he said dangling them in his hand. “I’m so excited to be downtown. I’ve been looking forward to moving down here for over a year. I was here when they had this whole building gutted. When I saw the structure I said I have to be here. So it’s a little surreal to be in my apartment today and be downtown. I love it.”

The Landing, located Downtown along Columbia Street, includes the historic rehabilitation of seven buildings and the construction of one new building. The project features 70 apartments and 56,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

“We’ve been working on this particular initiative for quite some time,” Mayor Henry said. “The fact that we are now in a position to see somebody sign a lease and begin moving into one of these apartments is a tremendous statement for our Downtown. If I were young and single, I’d be here in a heartbeat. In fact, if I was young and married.”

This $32 million dollar project is expected to be complete in the fall.