One man dead in northwest Ohio crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – A man is dead after fatally crashing his car in northwest Ohio overnight.

Police say Friday at 11:21 p.m., a man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche eastbound on SR 309 near Mumaugh Rd. He drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and a tree.

46-year-old Glen Davis from Harrod, Ohio suffered fatal injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital.

The 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Army’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Bath Township Fire and EMS, Perry Township Fire and EMS, and Army’s Auto Wrecking.

Davis was not wearing his seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Approximate location of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.