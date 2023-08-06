MADISON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Troopers (ISP) began an investigation on a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a fire truck Saturday.

The initial investigation indicated that at 8:55 am a fire truck from Hanover Fire Department responded to assist in clearing dried mud from the roadway. The fire truck, driven by Charles Justice age 69, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a Toyota SUV, driven by Terrie L. Cox, age 44, head-on in the westbound lane.

Cox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Justice was not injured on the scene.

Toxicology tests are pending at this time, though it is not believed that drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

Indiana State Police states the investigation is still ongoing.

WANE 15 will provide updates as received.